St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Judy! I am a little under 1 year old. I came to the shelter several months ago pregnant. I had 4 beautiful healthy kittens that are now weaned and up for adoption. I am ready to find my forever home!! I am extremely laid back. I am cat and dog friendly and would do great in a home with children. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
