Franklin county Commissioners have scheduled their budget workshops for the summer.
The board agreed to hold its first budget workshop on Thursday, July 29th at 9 AM; it will focus on county departments and constitutional offices.
They board has also set aside Friday, July30th in case they need more time to discuss the budget.
The budget workshops give commissioners a chance to hear from department heads to see what major capitol projects like equipment purchases that might come up during the next budget year.
As has been the case over the past few years, the county is asking that county offices not seek any budget increases this year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment