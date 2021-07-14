If you have special medical needs and would need assistance during an evacuation, the Franklin County Emergency Management Office wants to make sure you are on their special needs registry.
The registry is completely voluntary, secure and confidential.
It provides emergency responders with the information to assist you in evacuation and sheltering during a disaster or emergency.
The registry is for people who need evacuation assistance who also have a medical condition that requires assistance with medication or observation by a medical professional.
Its also for people who need electricity for life support equipment, basic nursing care, or oxygen therapy.
If you would like to learn more, or would like to register go on-line to the Franklin County Emergency Management webpage at franklinemergencymanagement.com
https://snr.flhealthresponse.com
