Franklin County is considering adding “no wake” zone signs at the Bob Sikes Cut – but have to figure out what the process is to do that.
County commission chairman Ricky Jones has asked that the cut be designated as a No Wake Zone which would require boats to move slowly through the pass between St. George Island and Little St. George Island.
In the past the county has had to create an ordinance and hold a public hearing to designate a new “No Wake” zone, but its been so long since that happened that the county attorney is investigating the process to make sure it hasn't changed.
The county has also been asked to repost No Wake Zone Signs at 2-mile off Apalachicola and the Ochlocknee River areas and are working with State agencies to get that done.
