5 companies submitted bids to do repairs to 2 sections of C30A which were washed out during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
C30A reaches from Highway 98 toward Indian Pass.
The project consists of regrading the embankment, patching the storm damage on the asphalt roadway.
It also includes installing articulating concrete block, and removing and replacing rip-rap rubble.
The bids ranged from about 816 thousand dollars to over 1.4 million dollars.
All of the bids are much more than the county has to pay for the work.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided about 330 thousand dollars for the project.
The bids have been turned over to the county's engineering firm for consideration.
