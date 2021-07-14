If you have taken some cool pictures of outdoor activities in Florida – one of your pictures could be displayed in the next Florida Association of Counties calendar.
The Annual Calendar is distributed at no cost to county commissioners and key staff in Florida’s 67 counties.
In addition the calendar is available for purchase beginning in October.
The theme for the 2021 Calendar is “let's get active, Florida! ”
Any photo taken in Florida is eligible for submission and there is no limit to the number of pictures that can be submitted.
The deadline is September the 3rd.
You can find out more at the Florida Association of Counties website at fl-counties.com.
Winners will be announced at the Florida Association of Counties Legislative Conference in Sarasota in November.
https://flcounties.wufoo.com/forms/x1pwo211nwg0wm/
