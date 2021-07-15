Thursday, July 15, 2021

NOAA Fisheries Continues Monthly For-Hire Electronic Reporting Webinars

The following NOAA Fisheries Bulletin is provided to our readers as a courtesy:
ISSUE DATE: July 15, 2021                                               FB21-045
CONTACT: Southeast For-Hire Electronic Reporting Program, 1-833-707-1632, ser.electronicreporting@noaa.gov

﻿Key Message:

NOAA Fisheries’ Southeast Regional Office is hosting monthly question and answer webinar sessions to assist participants with program information and compliance.


When:

The next webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 6:30-8:00 PM, E.T.

To register for the webinars and access additional information, such as tool-kits and instructional videos, go to: https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/southeast/recreational-fishing-data/southeast-hire-electronic-reporting-program


Additional Information:

Program staff and vendor representatives will participate in these webinars to answer questions and resolve issues identified by users. These webinars are for anyone with an interest in the Southeast For-Hire Electronic Reporting Program and specifically, any captain, owner, or lessee running a headboat or charter trip on a vessel with any of the following federal for-hire permits: Atlantic coastal migratory pelagic fish, Atlantic dolphin wahoo, South Atlantic snapper-grouper, Gulf of Mexico reef fish, or Gulf of Mexico coastal migratory pelagic fish.

NOAA Fisheries implemented the new Southeast For-Hire Electronic Reporting Program in January 2021. This program provides more timely catch, effort, and discard information from federally-permitted for-hire vessels. Our goals in these webinars are to provide fishermen with quality customer service, improve understanding of federal for-hire data collection, and explain ways the reporting apps may simplify the reporting requirements. NOAA Fisheries respects your time and business operations, so please continue to submit suggestions on ways we can improve your understanding of the Southeast For-Hire Electronic Reporting Program. We look forward to working with you. 

Please call our customer service hotline with any questions (available from 8:00 AM-4:30 PM, ET) at 1-833-707-1632 or email us at ser.electronicreporting@noaa.gov


