NOAA Fisheries FishNews – July 15, 2021

Summer is in full swing and the smell of delicious grilled food is wafting through the air wherever you go. There are so many ways you can prepare grilled seafood it’ll make your head swim! Check out these tips and recipes, then pick up some seafood for your next barbeque.
Highlights
Join us for Shark Week as we celebrate one of the ocean's top predators. Sharks play a key role in the food web and help ensure the balance of ocean ecosystems.
While poring over our material for Shark Week, we found some pretty freaky species of shark. But we couldn't decide which was the freakiest of the fish, so we need your help. Visit NOAA Fisheries social media accounts to vote for one of these freaky fish. We'll reveal the winner and more freakish details on Freaky Shark Friday!
Alaska
Sablefish is a high-quality deepwater fish that supports a valuable Alaska fishery. The fishery has seen dramatic changes in recent years. A new study shows that, with careful handling, sablefish are able to withstand the stresses of capture on hook-and-line gear, but their reflexes could be impaired.
Pacific Islands
The 2020 Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center Bottomfish Fishery-Independent Survey in Hawaiʻi (#BFISH) was highly successful. In 2021, NOAA will continue to rely on our 10-year cooperative research partnership with the local fishing community to conduct survey operations critical to fishery management in Hawaiʻi.
Southeast
NOAA recently collaborated with local community and nonprofit partners to purchase 1,700 acres of wetland and floodplain habitat in the Cape Fear River basin in North Carolina. The acquisitions, coupled with long-term protection agreements, protect the areas from the high risk of development to compensate for habitats lost from pollution.
A record number of fish swam through the Columbia Fishway in the Broad River in South Carolina this spring. Monitoring efforts estimate more than 5,000 American shad passed through the fishway, which indicates that fish are successfully passing multiple barriers in their yearly journey up the river to spawn.
Greater Atlantic
In celebration of our 150th anniversary, we are highlighting people and activities that helped build the foundation of fisheries and marine science. Spencer Baird established the first federal fisheries lab in Woods Hole for a number of reasons, one of which was to measure the salinity of seawater.
The Gulf of Maine Cooperative Bottom Longline Survey has been conducted from two commercial fishing boats each spring and fall since 2014 by the Science Center’s Cooperative Research Branch. At each station environmental conditions are collected by sensors and a mile-long baited longline is set and retrieved. Scientists then remove catch from the line and weigh, measure, and collect biological samples from the fish that come onboard.
Sandbar sharks were the most common shark caught during the 2021 Large Coastal Shark Bottom Longline Survey. Every two to three years, scientists capture and tag sharks along the southeast Atlantic coast to collect a variety of data. This year’s survey captured nearly 2,500 from 11 different shark species.
Scientists seeking to learn more about how fish use the Chesapeake Bay, such as where and when they migrate, now have a new tool to use. A system of 12 acoustic telemetry receivers was recently deployed at the southern end of the Chesapeake Bay.
Upcoming Deadlines
July 29 NOAA Fisheries is seeking nominations to fill vacancies on the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee
July 30 NOAA’s Draft Mitigation Policy Available for Public Comment through July 30
View more news and announcements.
No comments:
Post a Comment