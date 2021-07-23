Franklin County Commissioners have approved the public hearing dates for the 2021/2022 budget.
The first public hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 7th and the final public budget hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 21st.
One those hearings are complete and the budget s finalized, the county will authorize a millage rate that will go out on the TRIM (Truth in Millage) notices.
The proposed millage rate that appears on the TRIM notice will be the maximum rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
At this time, the preliminary 2021 county millage rate needed to fund the upcoming budget is 5.47, which is less than the current millage rate of 5.77 but still greater than the rolled-back rate and represents a tax increase of 1.33%.
That preliminary millage rate, however, will likely change when the county holds its budget workshops next week.
