The Franklin County sheriff's office has been awarded nearly 50 thousand dollars to help combat methamphetamine use in the county.
The grant is called the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Meth Grant; It is named after officer Edward Byrne who was killed almost 20 years ago by a violent drug gang in New York City.
The grant will provide $48,100 to combat Meth distribution and abuse in Franklin county by funding overtime for K-9 and patrol deputies.
It will also be used to purchase an infrared low light surveillance camera, ocular technology, and automated license plate readers to assist in meth initiative operations
