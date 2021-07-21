Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday recognized the Franklin County Dixie youth softball Darlings who are headed to the softball world series this weekend.
The 7 and 8 year old girls went undefeated in both the district and state tournaments, earning their spot in the world series in Prince George, Virginia.
The group will be called Team Florida in the world series.
The young ladies were applauded by the crowd as they were introduced and got their picture taken with the commissioners.
Commissioners also wished the team the best expressing how proud they are of the team and of the coaches who have worked with them.
