Franklin County commissioners agreed Tuesday to provide 5000 dollars to the Franklin County Dixie Youth Double-A baseball team to help pay their way to the baseball World Series.
The boys earned a trip to the world series which is being held in Laurel, Mississippi July 31st through August the 3rd.
They became district champions with an undefeated record at the Allstar Tournament in Blounstown and then were named runner up in the Florida Dixie Youth AA State Tournament.
The county has a policy to provide 5000 dollars to teams which make it to state level play or beyond.
And while the money will help, it won’t be enough to fund the entire trip so the team has a number of fund-raisers to help reach their goal.
They will be selling hot dogs and hamburgers this evening from 4 till 7 at the IGA Parking lot in Carrabelle.
