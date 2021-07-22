School Superintendent Steve Lanier and Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith took pies to the face on Wednesday as part of an agreement the men made with the Franklin County Dixie youth dixie softball Darlings.
The men agreed that they would take a pie to the face live on Facebook if the girls were able to raise 5000 dollars to help fund their trip to the softball world series.
The girls reached their goal and then some, so on Wednesday afternoon Superintendent Lanier and Sheriff Smith made good on their part of the bargain.
You can see the video on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
The 7 and 8 year old girls went undefeated in both the district and state tournaments, earning their spot in the world series in Prince George, Virginia which will be held this weekend.
The group will be called Team Florida in the world series.
