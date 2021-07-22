County commissioners on Tuesday opened qualifications from companies who would to provide debris removal services after a major storm.
Clean-up after a storm is much quicker and easier if the county already has a contract with a firm that specializes in that type of work.
The county received 11 proposals from debris removal companies.
Generally the county enters into contracts with three companies to insure there is enough manpower to clean debris no matter how large the storm is.
The commission also opened qualifications from 1 company to provide debris removal monitoring services.
All of the qualifications will be considered by a committee who will make a recommendation at the next county commission meeting.
Commissioner Noah Lockley pointed out that no local groups applied for the job and said the county needs to work harder to make sure locals are aware of the opportunity.
No comments:
Post a Comment