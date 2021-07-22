FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Gambit is a 6 month old Black Mouth Cur mix and just as sweet as can be. He was left in our drop pen with a case of mange which he has been treated for. He is a sweet and calm pup who really enjoys time with people and is getting the hang of walking on a leash. Gambit deserves a loving family and we are hoping it might be with one of you!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
