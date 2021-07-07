Franklin County had a record number of visitors in March and April.
Franklin County Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon reported this week that tourist tax collections for the month ofMarch was nearly 150 thousand dollars.
That is over 77 thousand dollars more than was collected in March 2020 – an increase of nearly108 percent.
Its the most ever collected during the month of March, beating the previous record by over 21 thousand dollars.
April was also a record setting month.
The TDC collected over 181 thousand dollars in April, an increase of 161 thousand dollars over last year, when the US was mostly shut down because of COVID.
Thats an increase of over 800 percent.
It was the highest amount ever collected during April, beating the previous record by over 77 thousand dollars.
No comments:
Post a Comment