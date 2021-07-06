The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program are looking for public input on the condition of Coral Reefs in the Gulf of Mexico.
Coral communities and habitats are an incredibly important part of the ocean ecosystem that are necessary for sustainable fisheries.
Research shows that the habitats and conditions of coral reefs in the Gulf of Mexico are changing.
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council relies on the public's on-the-water expertise to guide their understanding of what’s happening with corals in the Gulf.
Specifically, we would like to know if people have noticed changes to the corals and coral reef habitats in the Gulf in recent years.
If you would like to help, you can submit your observations on-line at gulfcouncil.org.
You can provide information as many times as you want – the deadline is August 31st.
https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/340a9f777006495ca1e51ea4e140e3fb
