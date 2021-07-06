Qualifying for the upcoming Apalachicola City elections ended on Friday and there will be only one race.
Apalachicola City Commissioner Anita Grove will face Amy Hersey for seat 3 on the Apalachicola City Commission.
Grove was first elected to the commission in 2017.
Interim Mayor Brenda Ash was unopposed so she will now finish the last two years of Kevin Begos' term
Begos died unexpectedly last month at the age of 63.
The election will be held on September 7th.
Early voting will run from August 28 to September 3rd.
