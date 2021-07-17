FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Elliot is a 7-8 year old Chocolate Lab and quite the gentleman. He is a sweet and gentle dog and would be a perfect companion for someone wanting a mature and calm natured dog to spend time with watching tv or hanging out outside. Adopting a senior as apposed to a puppy has many upsides and they are so grateful.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
