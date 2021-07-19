The Governor Stone has been awarded $5,000 from Panama City's Hurricane Michael relief fund to repair damage the historic vessel received during Hurricane Michael.
The money received from Panama City will help the Friends of the Governor Stone access a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to rebuild the 144 year old historic sailing vessel.
The Governor Stone was built in 1877 in Pascagoula, Mississippi making it the oldest sailing vessel still in service on the Gulf Coast and the second oldest operating schooner in the United States.
It was housed in Franklin County from 1990 till 2003 when it became too expensive to keep here – It's now docked in St. Andrews in Bay county.
The Governor Stone was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
It was discovered capsized, demasted and badly beaten resting near her slip in St. Andrews Marina.
The schooner’s debris field stretched down the sea wall of the marina.
No comments:
Post a Comment