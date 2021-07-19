St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Baloo! I am a 60 pound 4 year old Labrador retriever mix. I am super sweet and loving and I have such a goofy personality! I am good with most other dogs and my best friend is Winifred, who I was brought to the shelter with! I have not been tested with cats or children but I have a very chill demeanor so I would probably be okay with both. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
