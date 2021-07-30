FWC's Fishing in the Know - August 2021

STATE SEASON UPDATES
August - September
State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.
Aug. 1 – Permit (Special Permit Zone) opens
Aug. 1 – Greater amberjack (Gulf) opens
Aug. 1 – Gray triggerfish (Gulf) opens
Aug. 6 – Spiny lobster opens
Aug. 16 – Bay scallops (Gulf County) opens
Sept. 1 – Snook (Gulf) opens (catch-and-release only from Pinellas/Hillsborough counties south through Gordon Pass in Collier County.)
Sept. 1 - Snook (Atlantic) opens
Sept. 1 – Gag grouper (Franklin-Taylor) opens
Sept. 7 – Bay scallops (SW Taylor/Dixie) closes
Sept. 25 – Bay scallops (Gulf, Franklin-NW Taylor & Levy-Hernando counties) closes
FWC WANTS YOUR FEEDBACK
Share your input on goliath grouper, trap fisheries, dolphinfish and more.
Provide your comments
GREAT CATCH!
Happy Birthday!
Sidney Swink added this red grouper to her Catch a Florida Memory Saltwater Life List on a family fishing trip in Key Largo the day after her 9th birthday. She caught it on a piece of cut ballyhoo.
EVENTS
August - September
We will continue to monitor COVID-19 updates and plan events with this consideration in mind.
Lionfish Events Calendar
Aug. 4-5 – Commission Meeting – Bonita Springs
Aug. 24 – Redfish Summit 2021
SOCIAL SALTWATER
Post of the month
From the MyFWC Facebook page:
Keep the gills wet!
Catching a large tarpon is a thrill like none other. But before you capture that moment forever in a photo, it’s important to remember that all tarpon over 40 inches must remain in the water, especially the gills. The only exception to this is if you are in pursuit of a state or world record and using a tarpon tag. Don’t ruin an epic photo with a temporary lapse in judgement. Keep that tarpon in the water to help it regain strength and survive upon release.
