Get a Head Start: The 2022 FAC Calendar Contest is Here

Active Florida: one of the best things about living in Florida is the ability to enjoy the outdoors all year long. Florida is an international treasure when it comes to outdoor activities, and after a year in quarantine, we're ready to see how people get active in your county! Is it fishing? Football? Kayaking? Tennis? Cycling? Hiking, or even running? The sky is the limit, so let's get active, Florida!
Now in its ninth year, the FAC Calendar Photo Contest continues its legacy of showcasing our communities' exclusive beauty and the attractions that define Florida alone. The contest is open for photographers of all levels, and there is no limit on the amount of photos you can submit. So get up, get moving, and get your camera on the way out!
No comments:
Post a Comment