The City of Carrabelle has been awarded 650 thousand dollars to revitalize Carrabelle's downtown area.
The money is coming through the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program which provides funding for housing and community development activities that primarily benefit persons of low- and moderate-income in small cities and rural communities
The award will allow Carrabelle to revitalize its downtown area to benefit existing merchants and draw new businesses into the area.
The project will include repairs of the sidewalks, seawall, the boardwalk and lighting fixtures, as well as replacement of the potable water line to provide an adequate supply of water to the restrooms and fish cleaning station.
Liberty County was awarded 700 thousand dollars through the same program to pave several unpaved roads and replace water meters in five low- and moderate-income service areas.
Wakulla County will receive 750 thousand dollars through the program to rehabilitate or demolish and replace a minimum of 11 low- and moderate-income substandard households.
