Franklin County has selected the engineering firm of Dewberry and Associates to design storm water improvements on St. George Island.
The improvements are badly needed; many roads on the island, especially in the commercial district, tend to hold a lot of water even after small storm events, making driving hazardous.
Dewberry was one of 4 companies to bid on the project.
It will be some time before the actual construction work begins - Construction is likely still over one year away at this time.
The design and permitting phase of the project is anticipated to take between six to eight months to complete.
Once design is complete and the grant funds are approved for construction, it will take approximately three months for advertising, review, and final award before construction could begin.
The county said that every effort will be made to minimize disruptions to the flow of traffic and to schedule construction during the off season.
