Franklin County has agreed to work with a company called MRD and Associates on a county-wide dune restoration study.
The county plans to restore storm-damaged dunes on St. George Island between 12th street east and 12th street west where most of the public beaches are.
The project would be similar to the dune restoration project at Mexico Beach that includes dune building and planting sea oats.
They are also seeking money to build beaches and dunes for about 6000 feet parallel to Alligator Drive at Alligator Point.
MRD & Associates, out of Destin, was one of two companies to bid on the work.
The county commission earlier this month approved their formal proposal and scope of work within the grant budget of $100,000.
