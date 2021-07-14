Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

📣 NEW CHAMBER MEMBERS 📣
𝗝𝗪 𝗙𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 has over 23 years of engineering and surveying experience 🔎. They provide excellent and accurate survey and engineering designs that catapult development of residential and commercial projects.
They provide efficient and accurate surveys of property for any size commercial and residential projects.

Their services include:
 Land Surveying
 Civil Engineering
 Subdivisions
 Mapping
 Mortgage Surveys
 Topographic Surveying
 Site Development
 Construction Stakeout
 Stormwater Design
 Environmental Protection

𝗝𝗪 𝗙𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴
📍 11003 NW State Road 20, Bristol, FL;
📞 (850) 643-9000

Brightway, The Gretchen Richardson Agency, is not your typical independent insurance agency. They are a Brightway agency, which means they have relationships with many insurance companies and can offer you expert advice as well as more choice than any other independent agent.
 
They will use their insurance expertise to build you a customized policy that will provide the coverages you need at a price you want.
 
Give them a call to put their team of experts to work for you!
 
Brightway, The Gretchen Richardson Agency
📍 1624 Palm Boulevard, Port St Joe, FL
📞 850-786-3388

Vacasa unlocks the possibilities of how we enjoy vacation homes 🏡🏝🏔. They take care of managing their homeowners’ vacation houses so they can actually enjoy their free time (and their home when they want to). And their guests book vacations with peace of mind, knowing they’re going to find exactly what they’re looking for without any surprises.
 
With industry-leading technology, they help people invest smarter—from where to buy a property, to which amenities will earn five-star reviews. It all works together to maximize revenue for their homeowners.
 
Vacasa
📍 101 Williams Ave., Port St Joe, F
📞 (850) 247-9763

Mexico Beach Wine and Spirits offers a wide selection of your favorite wine, beer, & spirits 🍾🍺🍹.
Be sure to stop by and stock up for your vacation .... or staycation!
 
Mexico Beach Wine and Spirits
📍 625 15th Street - Unit E, Mexico Beach, FL

Stock up on your grocery needs at Mexico Beach Market 🍞🥓🍅🥨. Easy and convenient they are strategically located in the heart of Mexico Beach, FL!
 
Mexico Beach Market
📍 625 15th Street - Unit B, Mexico Beach, FL
📞(850) 771-1168

OUR NEXT RIBBON CUTTING!

Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce to welcome a NEW business to our growing community THIS FRIDAY!
Defender Title is growing! That calls for a FIESTA!!

Join us at our Grand Opening of our
Port St, Joe office from 4-6pm EST!
Ribbon cutting at 5pm EST.

We will be celebrating over tacos, nachos & tequila!
﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Wheels On Williams - July 15

﻿Featuring local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels.

FREE community event.

Food will be available from the region's most popular Food Trucks..
Do you have a cool car?
﻿Does your business have custom paint or a wrap?
We are looking for your wheels to be
parked on Williams for all to see!﻿
Register your Wheels Here!
Contact joe@gulfchamber.org for more information or call 850-227-1223
for a complete Business Directory list.

Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

