Getting Out in Gulf County

Purr-Fect Pet Art Contest for Kids!
Be creative and show us your perfect pet - real or imagined! Artwork can be any medium (drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, etc.) and basic art supplies will be available for use at the library.
Every child who enters will get a coupon for a free doughnut from Weber's Little Doughnut Shop on Cape San Blas!
Submissions will be accepted from July 1st to July 25th, with online and in-person voting from July 26th-31st. Art may be dropped off at the library, or emailed to mminnick@nwrls.com. File size must be under 5 MB, and the following MUST be included with your submission: Student's name, Students Age, Title of Work, and a phone number.
Prizes will be awarded to a winner in each category (ages 3-5, 6-9, 10-12, 12 and up). Winners will receive a $25 VISA gift card.
Artwork will be on display in the library through August 31st.
