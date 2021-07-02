Friday, July 2, 2021

Getting Out in Gulf County

OPENING RECEPTION
FRIDAY
JULY 2 6-8 PM ET
FEATURING MUSIC BY
THE FORGOTTEN COAST UKULELE ORCHESTRA
The JOE is offering FREE CLASSES (some classes do have supply costs) on our Family Art Wednesdays during the month of July and the Life's A Beach Exhibit.

YOU MUST PREREGISTER for these classes as seating is limited. Please go to our homepage to see the list and register at the link provided. https://thejoecenterforthearts41.wildapricot.org/.
Make sure you share this with your friends and guests in town. The JOE has 2 events offered on July 7th, the Gyotaku Class with Cyndi Lanier from 1-3 PM ET which is the art of Japanese fish printing and you create your own fish prints using fish forms and paint.

That evening from 6:30-8:00 PM we've got Poetry by the Sea! This will be an open-mike poetry reading session. Come listen to poetry readings by local poets or come share your own poetry or story of all things related to the beach.
Please preregister at https://thejoecenterforthearts41.wildapricot.org/July seating is limited so get on the list quickly!

SATURDAY, JULY 3, 2021 AT 9AM – 1 PM ET



﻿An open air market offering crafts, art work, tie dye, seasonal produce, fresh shrimp, grass feed beef, free range pork and live music.

The Big Red Bus will also be on hand collecting blood donations!
WEWA 4TH OF JULY FESTIVAL
Free  
111 Lake Alice Park Dr, Wewahitchka, FL 32465
This will be a 2 day event. There will be food vendors and arts/craft vendors that will be set up on SATURDAY ONLY. On SUNDAY, JULY 4th it will begin at 6 PM with live music by "The Voice of Jackson County", Mr. Billy Lipford!!!

There will be LOCAL groups for food vendors selling food on Sunday night. Fireworks will be displayed at dark with music and dancing to follow until 10ish.
Gulf County is excited to welcome
﻿Eastern Ship Building Group to our business community!

You are invited to the Grand Opening of their Port St Joe facility.

We need to know you will be attending.
Make sure to RSVP by emailing
jditto@easternshipbuilding.com or click on the link below.
RSVP HERE!
 · 
Purr-Fect Pet Art Contest for Kids!
Be creative and show us your perfect pet - real or imagined! Artwork can be any medium (drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, etc.) and basic art supplies will be available for use at the library.

Every child who enters will get a coupon for a free doughnut from Weber's Little Doughnut Shop on Cape San Blas!

Submissions will be accepted from July 1st to July 25th, with online and in-person voting from July 26th-31st. Art may be dropped off at the library, or emailed to mminnick@nwrls.com. File size must be under 5 MB, and the following MUST be included with your submission: Student's name, Students Age, Title of Work, and a phone number.

Prizes will be awarded to a winner in each category (ages 3-5, 6-9, 10-12, 12 and up). Winners will receive a $25 VISA gift card.

Artwork will be on display in the library through August 31st.

Summer Program Information
Wheels On Williams will be on July 15.

﻿Featuring local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels for a FREE community event. Food will be available from the region's most popular Food Trucks. Music will be provided by the communities' favorite musicians. It will be held on the third Thursday of June, July and August start time is 5 pm.
Do you have a cool car?
﻿Does your business have custom paint or a wrap?
We are looking for your wheels to be
parked on Williams for all to see!
Register your Wheels Here!
Contact joe@gulfchamber.org for more information or call 850-227-1223
Contact joe@gulfchamber.org for sponsorship and more information.
MORE Chamber Events
 
PortOber Fest
September 25, 2021
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 27, 2021
Discover Old Florida
For even MORE events and happenings along the Forgotten Coast visit Old Florida Events at OLFL.org
OLFL.ORG
Getting Out in Gulf County is brought to you by:
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office



