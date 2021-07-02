Proposals for Conducting an Expanded Sampling and Ageing Study on Gulf of Mexico Gray Triggerfish

For Immediate Release
July 2, 2021
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has issued a Request for Proposals for a qualified contractor to organize and conduct an ageing study on Gulf of Mexico gray triggerfish, Balistes capriscus to reconcile ageing differences in hard parts (i.e., otoliths versus dorsal spines). The contractor is tasked with evaluating and proposing new techniques to efficiently sample, process, and utilize different ageing structures for gray triggerfish in the Gulf of Mexico. The Council also seeks, expert advice from funded work to determine whether it is possible to develop an algorithm to convert current spine-based ages to the more accurate otolith-based ages. This project is anticipated to address major data gaps in the life history information (age and age validation) for the next Gulf of Mexico gray triggerfish research stock assessment scheduled to begin 2024.
This is a 24-month project and a maximum $250,000 is available to fund the work.
Proposals Submission Deadline: 5:00 PM, EDT on August 13, 2021
No comments:
Post a Comment