FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

These beautiful littermates along with 45 other cats and kittens are being housed at the Humane Society at this time. We are beyond capacity so to help move these babies into their furever homes, we are offering an adopt one kitten for $75.00 and the second is only $25.00! There is nothing more charming or entertaining than watching kittens at play and it's comforting knowing that when you are at work, they have each other.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment