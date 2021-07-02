Gulf Council Continues to Seek Applicants for its Special Coral, Special Mackerel, and Special Shrimp Scientific and Statistical Committees

For Immediate Release
July 2, 2021
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council (Council) continues to seek applicants for its Special Coral, Special Mackerel, and Special Shrimp Statistical Committees (SSC).
The Council has one standing and eight special Scientific and Statistical Committees comprised of individuals who have expertise in stock assessment or quantitative statistics, fishery biology, marine ecology, economics, sociology, anthropology, or other special sciences as they apply to fisheries management. Members provide independent scientific advice to the Council. More information on SSC membership and guidelines can be found here: https://gulfcouncil.org/committee-panel-membership/scientific-and-statistical/
SSC members are appointed by the Council and serve a 3-year term. Members are reimbursed for approved travel expenses and receive a daily stipend for their work. Each Special SSC will consist of 3 members. When the Special SSC meets with the Standing SSC the combined SSC votes as a whole committee.
Application Deadline: Applications will be accepted through 5:00 PM, EDT on August 11, 2021
If you have any questions, please contact the Council office at 813-348-1630.
