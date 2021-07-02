Friday, July 2, 2021

Gulf Council Continues to Seek Applicants for its Special Coral, Special Mackerel, and Special Shrimp Scientific and Statistical Committees

For Immediate Release
July 2, 2021
 
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council (Council) continues to seek applicants for its Special Coral, Special Mackerel, and Special Shrimp Statistical Committees (SSC). 

The Council has one standing and eight special Scientific and Statistical Committees comprised of individuals who have expertise in stock assessment or quantitative statistics, fishery biology, marine ecology, economics, sociology, anthropology, or other special sciences as they apply to fisheries management. Members provide independent scientific advice to the Council. More information on SSC membership and guidelines can be found here: https://gulfcouncil.org/committee-panel-membership/scientific-and-statistical/

SSC members are appointed by the Council and serve a 3-year term. Members are reimbursed for approved travel expenses and receive a daily stipend for their work. Each Special SSC will consist of 3 members. When the Special SSC meets with the Standing SSC the combined SSC votes as a whole committee.

Application Deadline: Applications will be accepted through 5:00 PM, EDT on August 11, 2021
 

If you have any questions, please contact the Council office at 813-348-1630.

About Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.   


