There is a lot going on in our area this 4th of July weekend.
If you want, and if the weather cooperates, you can watch professional fireworks shows three nights in a row, starting tonight.
The City of Carrabelle will hold its annual fireworks show over the Carrabelle River tonight just after dark.
You can find a good place to watch the show pretty much anywhere along the river, though Marine Street may offer the best viewing options.
On Saturday, July 3rd the City of Sopchoppy will hold its day-long celebration starting with a parade through downtown at 10AM and then moving to Myron B. Hodge City Park for a day of music and other performances.
It will end with fireworks over the Sopchoppy River just after dark.
Saturday is also the City of Apalachicola's annual Independence eve celebration, which has been named one of the best in Florida.
It begins at 6 PM at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola with food, live music and a veterans tribute and end with a spectacular fireworks show after dark.
And Sunday is the 4th of July celebration on St. George Island which includes the wettest 4th of July parade anywhere at 11 AM and ends with a great fireworks show at the public beach just after dark.
