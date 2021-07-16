Friday, July 16, 2021

Getting Out in Gulf County

Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce to welcome a new business to our growing community!
St Joe Grow Produce will be at the market on 7/17. Fresh microgreens!
Tuesday - July 20
Disney's Aladdin
The JOE is offering FREE CLASSES (some classes do have supply costs) on our Family Art Wednesdays during the month of July and the Life's A Beach Exhibit.
YOU MUST PREREGISTER for these classes as seating is limited. Please go to our homepage to see the list and register at the link provided. https://thejoecenterforthearts41.wildapricot.org/.
Purr-Fect Pet Art Contest for Kids!
Be creative and show us your perfect pet - real or imagined! Artwork can be any medium (drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, etc.) and basic art supplies will be available for use at the library.

Every child who enters will get a coupon for a free doughnut from Weber's Little Doughnut Shop on Cape San Blas!

Submissions will be accepted from July 1st to July 25th, with online and in-person voting from July 26th-31st. Art may be dropped off at the library, or emailed to mminnick@nwrls.com. File size must be under 5 MB, and the following MUST be included with your submission: Student's name, Students Age, Title of Work, and a phone number.

Prizes will be awarded to a winner in each category (ages 3-5, 6-9, 10-12, 12 and up). Winners will receive a $25 VISA gift card.

Artwork will be on display in the library through August 31st.
Are you ready for our

Music will begin at 8:00pm EST in the #BeerGarden!

Friday: Rick Ott
Saturday: Sticky Too
Class of 2022 Low Country Boil at Haughty Heron
Join us Saturday July 17th for a Low County Boil from 6:00-8:30 pm est at The Haughty Heron -117 Sailors Cove Drive, Port St Joe, FL 32456.

Come out and listen to some great music by the band “Sticky Too” and grab a delicious plate of shrimp, sausage, potatoes, and corn for only $15 each The seniors will also be selling 50/50 raffle tickets for a drawing that will be held that night! It will be a night of fabulous food and fun while you support PSJ High Schools Class of 2022!
Check out this week’s #MusicAtTheMill lineup!

Music will begin at 7:00pm EST

Friday: Buddy Hamm
Saturday: Kenny Turner
Wheels On Williams will be on July 15.

﻿Featuring local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels for a FREE community event. Food will be available from the region's most popular Food Trucks. Music will be provided by the communities' favorite musicians. It will be held on the third Thursday of June, July and August start time is 5 pm.
Do you have a cool car?
﻿Does your business have custom paint or a wrap?
We are looking for your wheels to be
parked on Williams for all to see!
Register your Wheels Here!
Contact joe@gulfchamber.org for more information or call 850-227-1223
St. James' Episcopal Church and the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a Career Expo where businesses/organizations with a hiring need will be able to meet with local job seekers. 
 
We will have tables and chairs available for your "pop-up" office to explain your hiring needs and distribute applications to job seekers invited from Gulf County. If needed, we can have private rooms available for on-site interviews. 
 
Job seekers will be encouraged to bring resumes and be prepared to meet potential employers.  
 
Church members will be onsite and available to assist with setup or your needs during the expo. 
 
Lunch will be provided for all.

More information and reserve a table here:  https://conta.cc/2UUVbyl
Contact joe@gulfchamber.org for sponsorship and more information.
MORE Chamber Events
 
PortOber Fest
September 25, 2021
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 27, 2021
Discover Old Florida
For even MORE events and happenings along the Forgotten Coast visit Old Florida Events at OLFL.org
OLFL.ORG
