Wakulla County - 10 Day Public Comment Period - Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program

WAKULLA COUNTY (July 16, 2021) | Wakulla County anticipates applying for Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program (HGMP) funding provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address unmet disaster recovery needs related to damage from Hurricane Michael. This program is being administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) through the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Program. A total of $109,000,000 in funding has been allocated by DEO for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program.
Wakulla County has been designated as eligible to apply for this funding. In accordance with guidance supplied by DEO, the public input requirements for this program include the option to post information about proposed funding projects on a public website as well as in a newspaper of general circulation with the provision of a 10-day public comment period. A copy of this post and any public comments received will be provided to the DEO as part of the funding application submitted. The public comment period begins 8:00 AM EST Friday, July 16, 2021 and ends 5:00 PM EST Monday, July 26, 2021.
Wakulla County anticipates applying for grant funding for the following projects under the CDBG-DR Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program as detailed:
- Project 1: $29,561.96 – These funds represent Wakulla County’s 25% cost match for the purchase and installation of permanent generators at the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Annex and the Wakulla County Public Works Building. The original funding for the generators was supported by award 4399-006-R from the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FEMA).
- Project 2: $40,589.75 – These funds represent Wakulla County’s 25% cost match for the purchase and installation of a permanent generator at the Wakulla County Community Center. The original funding for the generators was supported by award 4399-008-R from the Florida Department of Emergency Management (FEMA).
Public Comment
To comment on the Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program (HGMP) projects, please contact: Michelle Metcalf at mmetcalf@mywakulla.com or by U.S. mail to Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners, Attention: Michelle Metcalf, P.O. Box 1263, Crawfordville, FL 32326. All comments from the public must be received no later than 5:00pm Monday, July 26, 2021.
All comments will be considered, and proposed changes will be submitted to DEO. Additional information relating to the proposed projects and applications is available for review by request.
No comments:
Post a Comment