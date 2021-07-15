If you live in Franklin County and have no transportation in the event of an evacuation you should register for the county's Evacuation transportation program.
Franklin County has an emergency transportation policy in the event of a disaster.
The policy breaks down into two major categories: Special Needs or medical and Transportation Disadvantaged.
In the case of a potential storm, when tropical storm winds are projected to strike our area in 48 hours, those with Special Needs will be relocated to designated shelter areas out of harm’s way.
People who just don’t have transportation can get rides out of the county by school bus from a number of designated pickup areas.
In order to take part in the transportation program you need to be in the Emergency Management database which requires filling out some forms.
That can be done on-line at franklinemergencymanagement.com.
Https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/services/transportation
