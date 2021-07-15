North Florida Construction out of Clarksville has been selected for the FEMA funded repairs to the Eastpoint Fishing Pier.
The parking area at the pier was damaged during hurricane Michael, making the restrooms there inaccessible.
The repairs include grading the embankment and patching the damaged asphalt parking area.
It also includes the installation of articulated concrete block and removing and replacing the damaged guardrail, ADA wooden boardwalk and rubble.
North Florida Construction was the lowest bidder for the project at about 314 thousand dollars, which is over a hundred thousand dollars more than FEMA has approved for the work.
County officials say that FEMA will likely pay the full amount, and if they don't , the additional costs will come from the Fishing Pier Maintenance Fund.
