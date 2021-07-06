Tuesday, July 6, 2021

July 2021 Paw Prints - Save Lives With a Photo Contest!

July 2021 Newsletter

Fur the Record

Apollo and Mogli are both SJBHS rescues that thank you for your amazing support and hope we have a fun time this July helping their friends in the shelter who are suffering from heartworms!

Contest starts on July 6th and ends on July 31st at midnight, 2021. All participants will be viewable from a special page beneath our Get Involved tab at sjbhumansociety.org . Results will be collected starting August 1st and will be posted in our August 3rd newsletter. The winner will be contacted privately to claim their prize.

As one of our supporters, you know how many dogs come to us with adult heartworms threatening their lives. You also know we want them to have the best care possible, which is why we started the Healing Hearts Campaign, and thanks to people like you, we've raised over $3,000 for that fund so far. Since we still have a ways to go from our goal of $20,000, we wanted to invite you, our most special supporters, to join in a fundraiser with emphasis on "fun".

 

Starting now, we're hosting a pet photo contest to help us reach our goal in the Healing Hearts Campaign. All pets are welcome - fuzzy, feathery, or scaly - and there is no limit on entering pets, so don't feel like you have to pick favorites. Feel free to honor a beloved pet that is no longer with you, too!

 

Once your entry is received, we will prioritize creating your personal participant form which includes your pet's name, story, and photo. This form will be posted to a special page on our website beneath the Get Involved tab, and you will be emailed your private link so you can share it to social media or email it to friends and family.

 

You'll want to share your form far and wide because it costs $1 to vote, but the entry with the most votes by midnight on July 31st will receive a custom pet portrait, valued at $100. You can vote more than once and for more than one participant, and you can vote for yourself too; no limit on voting since this is how we're all going to be raising money for our poor pups with heartworms.

 

Click the button below to enter or email Cole at cole@sjbhumanesociety.org. In your email, please include a photo of your pet, your pet's name, and, optionally, tell us all about why your pet is the best. Cole will email your form back to you as soon as it is created, and we encourage you to start getting votes as soon as possible.

Enter Now!

Happy adoption days!

So many dogs and cats were wished a happy adoption day throughout the month of June, including newly adopted IzzyArielEllieTysonAmyDottie, and Carl & Nala.

A very special little girl was also adopted in June. Popcorn had been deliberately run over by a lawnmower, but you - our most amazing community of animal lovers - rallied together to cover the cost of her hip surgery. Thanks to your AMAZING generosity, Dr. Collier successfully operated on her, and now she is not only healed but she has found her forever home with her foster mom that saw her through her recovery, Mary Quick. Popcorn is living proof that, together, we can make a difference in the lives of these precious animals.

Tails of Love: Our Most-Adoptable Animals

Our most adoptable animals waiting for homes. Can't adopt right now? You can still support these cute animals by sponsoring them on Petfinder. Your donations made by sponsoring them allows us to afford the best care possible for their stay with us, and when they find their forever home, it allows us to continue providing quality care for future animals.

I'm Maxine, a 58-pound Staffordshire terrier mix. I may be *technically* all grown up now at 3 years old, but I'm a super goof and could play all day if you give me a tennis ball. I LOVE the water hose and a pool here at the shelter, so I would be a great buddy to bring to the beach or out on the boat. Also I'm potty trained and great on a leash! Somehow, despite my amazing qualities, I have been at the shelter for A YEAR now. I guess that might be because I just don't really get along with other dogs and get defensive when they approach me or my person. I need someone who has experience to help me through my possible encounters with other dogs, but otherwise, I'm really set to be the best dog ever.

Help Maxine on Petfinder

Are you looking for a lap cat? My name is Forest, and I'm not only distinguished and handsome (it's the Russian Blue in me) I'm 14 years young. I am very affectionate and chill, and my favorite job is being a lap warmer! I would love to spend all day with you, watching TV or playing video games. While I LOVE humans, I'm not so crazy about other animals, and I think at my age, I deserve to be a little picky. If you're looking for an only cat to warm up your life and your heart, look no further - I'm your man.

Help Forest on Petfinder
Adopt Your Next Family Member
Become a Foster Parent

In the Spawtlight

This month, the vendor spotlight shines on Cape Car Care. Glenn Kesterson is a local guy who takes care of our shelter van. He is honest, fast and helpful. We highly recommend him for your cars' needs!

In our volunteer spotlight this month, we have Terri Bigley!

She hails from Ohio, but lives here in Port St. Joe, Florida, and volunteers once a week for several hours to walk dogs, wash dishes or laundry, or really do anything we ask of her. She's a hoot at events! You might recognize her for her infectious laugh which brightens every day. We are so thankful Terri volunteers with us!

Our Community is the Cat's Meow

From upcoming events to ways to help the SJBHS, you are the ones who are saving lives, one tail at a time.

We would like to thank everyone who came out to support the Thrift Hut's Friends of the Animals Festival on June 5th. It was a fabulous day of fun and festivity that wouldn't have been possible without our amazing vendors, board members, and visitors. Thank you all for the support you brought in for the animals next door!

 

On a different but important note, Faiths Thrift Hut's hours have changed for the month of July. This month, please drop off your good-as-new donations on Tuesdays from 10am to 2pm. The Hut is open to shoppers Thursdays through Saturdays from 10am to 2pm every week.

Follow the Thrift Hut on Facebook

BIG bow and wow and thank you to Margaret N Palmer Trust for donating $20,000 to our animals. One of the trustees lives here in Port Saint Joe and often supports us, as her mother, Margaret, loved animals. Words cannot express how this fills our hearts with such happiness to know the shelter animals will be so well-provided for during their interim here at the shelter. We could never do this lifesaving work without devoted animal lovers.

July 1st - 31st @ Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library: Read to the Cats

 

July 10th @ The Harbor House in Southwest Harbor, Maine: Flamingo Festival. For any of our friends in Maine, our board member is running a table at this festival to paint the town pink.

 

September 5th & 6th @ George Core Park: Florida Scallop, Music, & Arts Festival

 

September 18th @ Highland View: Vets For Pets by the American Legion

 

October 9th &10th @ George Core Park:  The Forgotten Music Festival

Don't miss an event

You are the heroes to our animals. Here are some ways you can make a difference.

It is heroes like you that save these homeless animals. Your donations make this life-saving work possible. The gift you make today will make tomorrow better for the precious dogs and cats in our care. Donate using the button below or mail a check to:

1007 10th St
Port St. Joe, FL 32456

Donate and Save a Life Today
