July 2021 Paw Prints - Save Lives With a Photo Contest!

As one of our supporters, you know how many dogs come to us with adult heartworms threatening their lives. You also know we want them to have the best care possible, which is why we started the Healing Hearts Campaign, and thanks to people like you, we've raised over $3,000 for that fund so far. Since we still have a ways to go from our goal of $20,000, we wanted to invite you, our most special supporters, to join in a fundraiser with emphasis on "fun".
Starting now, we're hosting a pet photo contest to help us reach our goal in the Healing Hearts Campaign. All pets are welcome - fuzzy, feathery, or scaly - and there is no limit on entering pets, so don't feel like you have to pick favorites. Feel free to honor a beloved pet that is no longer with you, too!
Once your entry is received, we will prioritize creating your personal participant form which includes your pet's name, story, and photo. This form will be posted to a special page on our website beneath the Get Involved tab, and you will be emailed your private link so you can share it to social media or email it to friends and family.
You'll want to share your form far and wide because it costs $1 to vote, but the entry with the most votes by midnight on July 31st will receive a custom pet portrait, valued at $100. You can vote more than once and for more than one participant, and you can vote for yourself too; no limit on voting since this is how we're all going to be raising money for our poor pups with heartworms.
Click the button below to enter or email Cole at cole@sjbhumanesociety.org. In your email, please include a photo of your pet, your pet's name, and, optionally, tell us all about why your pet is the best. Cole will email your form back to you as soon as it is created, and we encourage you to start getting votes as soon as possible.
