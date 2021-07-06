Meet the 2021 RiverTrek Team!

RiverTrek 2021 is just around the bend! Please support Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s annual awareness and fundraising campaign that reinforces our outreach, education and advocacy efforts. This year’s 107-mile RiverTrek paddling trip from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola occurs October 6-10.
We have a good mix of RiverTrek veterans and newcomers who both live in the region and hail from as far away as Asheville, North Carolina and Punta Gorda. You can support Bob Ackerman, Cameron Barton, Dodie Alber, Doug Alderson, James Kimbrel, Joe Webb, Kim Miller, Lee Rigby, Martha Haynes, Mary Allgire, Ray Jones, Wayne Douchkoff and Whitney Sanford, or contribute to the entire team. Rob Diaz de Villegas will cover the trip for WFSU TV.
No comments:
Post a Comment