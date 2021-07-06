The Camp Gordon Johnston World War 2 Museum has a new exhibit on the Holocaust, running until August 14th.
The exhibit is being done in partnership with the Holocaust Education Resources Council and depicts the devastating period in history, where the Nazi Government and collaborators carried out the systematic murder of Europe’s Jews.
Also targeted were political prisoners and prisoners of war, Roma, people with disabilities and homosexuals.
Some twelve million people, including six million Jews, died at their hands between 1933 and 1945.
Millions more lost their homes and livelihoods.
This exhibit covers the Nuremberg Laws, the most prominent concentration and extermination camps, the perpetrators and authors of the atrocities, and the liberators, and those that risked their lives to save who they could.
Som artifacts newly acquired by the museum and displayed for the first time are included in the exhibit.
The museum is located across from Carrabelle Beach and is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm.
There is no charge for admission though donations are gladly accepted.
