Duke Energy Florida last week filed a proposal with the Florida Public Service Commission to provide additional assistance to customers who are struggling financially because of COVID.
The company says the changes would help its customers reduce their energy bills, as well as provide bill payment assistance.
If
approved the changes would allow Duke Energy Florida to increase the
Neighborhood Energy Savers targeted customers by 5%.
The company is also making temporary changes to the approved Florida Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act programs for lower-income customers at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines who are more than 60 days behind on their payments.
In order to provide almost immediate relief to those customers, all eligible customers enrolled in the company’s approved Residential Demand Response Program will receive a $30 “assistance incentive” in the form of a gift card that can be used to help pay their energy bill.
No comments:
Post a Comment