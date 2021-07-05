The Port St. Joe police department is warning people that Catalytic Converter theft is on the rise.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants from your car's engine.
Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain precious metals, like platinum, palladium or rhodium, that are valuable to metal dealers.
Officials in Liberty County recently made an arrest where they found 9 catalytic converters that they believe were stolen from numerous counties including Franklin.
The Port St. Joe police department said it has seen a few cases the last couple weeks and while they realize there is no easy way to protect your catalytic converter as they are under your car, they do recommend a home camera system with an external camera on your vehicle.
