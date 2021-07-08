NOAA Fisheries FishNews – July 8, 2021

Sample U.S. Seafood from Coast to Coast
The United States has sustainable seafood choices for every occasion. Check out this short video to learn about some regional favorites and find inspiration for your next summer celebration.
Highlights
In addition to supporting fisheries and protected resources, habitat restoration builds resilience in communities and ecosystems. Hurricanes, floods, and other natural disasters can have devastating effects on coastal communities. Restoring healthy habitats can help protect these communities from damage caused by extreme weather and a changing climate.
A growing diversity of aquaculture producers is bringing knowledge of farming, farm practices, and food cultures from around the world to help meet our growing demand for seafood. Male managers and employees have traditionally dominated seafood harvesting around the nation. However, Totten Inlet and Skookum Inlet farm manager Aisha Prohim is challenging this stereotype as she enters her 13th year at Taylor Shellfish in Olympia, Washington.
Improving Effectiveness of Scientific Integrity
The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is gathering information from the public to help improve the effectiveness of federal scientific integrity policies to enhance public trust in science. Feedback gleaned from the request for information will inform recommendations to ensure robust and accurate evidence-based policymaking. Make your voice heard and submit comments by July 28, 2021.
Alaska
Not to be outdone, the Bering Sea is joining the rest of North America with a heatwave of its own.
West Coast
NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is teaming up with the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries on the West Coast to launch Operation Clean Seas. This campaign will focus on increasing public awareness around sanctuary discharge regulations in the Olympic Coast, Greater Farallones, Cordell Bank, Monterey Bay, and Channel Islands national marine sanctuaries.
Greater Atlantic
On May 27, Northeast Fisheries Science Center staff finished the 2021 spring bottom trawl survey aboard the NOAA Ship Henry B. Bigelow. Those aboard conducted resource survey tows and temperature and salinity sampling.
NOAA Fisheries is recommending nearly $17.5 million in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding to continue three ongoing partnerships. Through this funding, our partners will implement 12 projects that will restore habitat and improve resilience in degraded Great Lakes ecosystems.
Every summer, the NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office offers internships for college students and recent graduates. Interns gain experience while working with NOAA experts, focusing on Chesapeake Bay topics. And NOAA benefits from having an additional talented person on staff for 12 weeks.
In celebration of our 150th anniversary, we are highlighting people and activities that helped build the foundation of fisheries and marine science. A Woods Hole lab occupies what looks like a typical Cape Cod-style home. What goes on behind those walls?
Upcoming Deadlines
July 29 NOAA Fisheries is seeking nominations to fill vacancies on the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee
July 30 NOAA’s Draft Mitigation Policy Available for Public Comment through July 30
