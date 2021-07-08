Weekly news and upcoming events from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

CONTACT INFORMATION Cragin Mosteller (850) 294-9307
Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas Elected as Florida Association of Counties President - Thomas takes the baton at FAC to guide the preservation and strengthening of home rule - ORANGE COUNTY, FL – Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas was elected as President of the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) today during the Association’s Annual Business meeting in Orange County. Commissioner Thomas had previously served as President-Elect, 1st Vice President, and 2nd Vice President for the Association. “It’s an honor to continue to serve our communities alongside my County Commissioner peers, and I’m humbled to be chosen as FAC President. In the next year, I intend to further promote our counties’ legislative needs and keep giving Florida’s local communities a seat at the table,” said Wakulla County Commissioner and newly elected FAC President, Ralph Thomas. As President, Commissioner Thomas will oversee the Association by directing policy, advocacy, and administrative functions. “Commissioner Thomas has demonstrated consistent commitment to his constituents, and over the years we’ve witnessed his endless drive to preserve home rule and fight for local voices,” said FAC Executive Director, Ginger Delegal. “His leadership guarantees that our members will be well-represented at the local, state, and national level.” The Induction Ceremony was performed by Chris Doolin, Executive Director of the Small County Coalition and Thomas’ Daughter, Bethany Thomas. With Commissioner Thomas now assuming the presidency, other members of the Executive Committee advanced in position: Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine becoming President-Elect, Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex becoming 1st Vice President, Okeechobee County Commissioner Terry Burroughs becoming the newly elected 2nd Vice President, and Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay serving as Immediate Past President. The Association is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of one county commissioner from each state senate district (40); five executive officers; six county commissioners appointed at-large with no more than three of the six from counties with population of 75,000 or more; and the past presidents of the FAC. Founded in 1929, the Florida Association of Counties has represented the diverse interests of Florida’s counties, emphasizing the importance of protecting home rule – the concept that communities and their local leaders should make the decisions that impact their community. The Florida Association of Counties helps Florida’s counties effectively serve and represent their communities through Advocacy, Collaboration, and Education.
Have you activated your listing yet? CHAMBER WEBSITE UPDATE
Check your inbox for our email! You should have received an email to activate/claim your account on the chamber website during the week of June 14th. Please sign in with the credentials and password noted, activate account and you will receive a verification email. Then update description, information and link your account to Facebook, Twitter etc.
Once your account has been claimed/activated, you will be able to receive messages directly from your listing as well as see traffic on your listing and get periodic notifications from the system, and receive reviews. Members are already getting reviews on their listing, and we received the following email from a local resident: The redesigned website for the chamber is really great! Very useful to me for quickly identifying local businesses that provide needed services.
We used logos we had on file, so if you need to change your logo, please get in touch with us and we'll be happy to help with proper sizing, as well answer any questions you may have. If you don't see the email in your inbox. let us know and we will forward it to you. Check out our video on Facebook.
The First Florida Chapter, Military Vehicle Preservation Association will be at the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum for a tour of the new Motor Vehicle Building and their new exhibits. Anyone with an interest in historic military vehicles are welcome to come by to see the vehicles and learn about their preservation. Military vehicle owners, whether they are MVPA members are not, are welcome to come and bring their vehicles as well.
Camp Gordon Johnston Museum is located across from Carrabelle Beach at 1873 Highway 98 West, Carrabelle 32322. It is located on the site of the second largest military base in Florida during WWII. The facility trained over 250,000 troops for amphibious warfare in Europe and the Pacific. There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.
For more information, contact Camp Gordon Johnston Museum at (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. For additional events in July and August click here
Notice of Public Meeting/Workshop: The Wakulla County BOCC will conduct a Workshop on July 12, 2021 at 2:00p.m. at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd., Crawfordville, FL., regarding the FY2021/2022 Budget Development and Wastewater Rate Study.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on August 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd, Crawfordville, FL, 32327.
Purpose of Hearing: To Consider a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Acquisition of Property at the corner of Bloxham Cutoff Road and Lonnie Raker Lane for Future Potential Use as a Fire/EMS Station with a WCSO Sub-Station.
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Industrial Development Authority will hold a Public Meeting on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 4:00p.m. in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL., (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To Discuss Financing & Refinancing of Projects for Public Purposes, and for the Purpose of Fostering Economic Development Pursuant to Ord. #2016-5.
FREE Webinar brought to you by: The Performance Innovation Institute at Tallahassee Community College
We are running a free webinar related to Fintech on July 13th. We wanted to invite you and any of your staff, members, or customers that you believe could benefit from the information. Please feel free to share the information below. If you have any questions you can email me or call me at (850)201.8768. Thank you.
View the flyer for an upcoming, free webinar, provided by TCC and the Performance Innovation Institute. Its information will be useful to anyone in the financial/IT world and even for individuals who are interested in cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency and Blockchain technology are impacting/disrupting the financial world from both business and personal perspectives. This webinar will provide an overview of these technologies and the importance of their use in the future. Please join us on July 13, 2021 at 11:00 am to learn more about future proofing yourself and your organization. You can register using the link below or the registration button on the flyer. Thank you and we look forward to seeing you.
Title: "Bitcoin, Blockchain, and the Future of Trust" Description: Are you future proof? Is your business future proof? Financial Technologies are rapidly disrupting how business, banks, and even governments operate. Forcing us all to keep up or get left behind. Covid-19 has already shown us the way forward. The jobs of the future are digital first. According to a recent Finteachable.com study, 1 in 7 Americans do not have the skill sets needed for the jobs of tomorrow. Do you? In this free 1 hour webinar, we'll explore what is Bitcoin, Blockchain, and how it's all connected to the future of trust. Speaker bio: Damu Winston, MBA, PMP has over 15 years of progressive experience delivering value-added consulting and training programs to fuel global growth, competitive advantage, innovation, and digital transformations for Fortune 500 organizations. As a seasoned emerging technology practitioner, he has a passion for finance and technology and creating new ways to leverage synergies between the two disciplines.
Having had the privilege of working with the some of the most disruptive organizations that are reinventing financial services, he has first-hand insights and lessons learned. In his 2019 Amazon best-selling book, “I Don’t Trust You, But Blockchain and Bitcoin will help”, he explores the whys and hows of blockchain from a business perspective, cutting through the technical jargon, and making this emerging technology easy to understand for anyone who reads it.
He also delivers a range of future-focused programs, such as Future Proof Banker, Blockchain for leaders, and various other FinTech programs internationally and domestically. Including, but not limited to, training for all 48 Banking and financial services providers (such Barclays, Citibank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, and more) within the United Arab Emirates. Excluding his professional accomplishments, Damu mentors innovative FinTech start-ups, and is a frequent speaker at international conferences and contributes regularly to industry publications. Damu holds an MBA from the Hult International Business School, and a BA in Computer Science from North Carolina A&T State University. Registration Link: Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Jul 13, 2021 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Bitcoin, Blockchain, and the Future of Trust Register in advance for this webinar: https://tccfl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z_cBkcGrQwq7Q2bRNY4BZg After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Please join Bryker Body Care at their Grand Opening from Noon - 6pm this Saturday, July 10.
FREE LUNCH & LEARN WEBINAR
Opportunity Florida will be hosting a Lunch & Learn Webinar on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 12PM EST/11 AM CST.
Melissa Franklin, Communications Coordinator at Apalachee Regional Planning Council will be sharing invaluable information about marketing your business on social media. This topic is particularly relevant as more and more businesses and individuals continue to lean on digital platforms in the wake of the pandemic, so please share this invitation with anyone you think would benefit.
For more information, please see the included flyer
Operation Santa Christmas in July
Yard Sale
FRESH Back to School Event
Join us for Celebrity Dinner
to benefit Wakulla Senior Citizens Center Get your tickets now
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment