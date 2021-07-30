Recreational fishing for greater amberjack will reopen in Gulf state and federal waters beginning this Sunday, August the 1st.
The species has been off-limits to recreational fishermen since June the 1st.
The greater amberjack season will remain open through October 31st.
For greater amberjack in the Gulf, the minimum size limit is 34 inches fork length and the daily bag limit is one fish per person.
If you plan to fish for greater amberjack in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler prior to your fishing trip.
This includes anglers over 65 years of age.
You can sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
