Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Fish and Wildlife Research Institute July Updates

2021 Red Tide Response and Monitoring
FWRI and FWC staff continue to sample, process, and monitor the current red tide bloom affecting Tampa Bay and southwest Florida. Since December 2020, our red tide program has processed over 7,450 red tide samples that were collected as part of our statewide monitoring network, which includes more than 60 partners and 290 Citizen volunteers. Visual observations and sampling is being done by staff from air, land, and sea. The image above shows a FWRI researcher using a device called a CDT to measure parameters such as water temperature, dissolved oxygen, and other factors. View our Flickr album for more red tide response content, including aerial survey photos. Continue to check back on our Red Tide Daily Sample Map for accurate red tide monitoring information.
Big Cypress Subpopulation of Black Bears
Did you know Florida is home to the southernmost bear population in the United States? FWC researchers began studying the Big Cypress subpopulation this summer to estimate survival, reproduction, and annual growth rate. All research bears receive unique combinations of colored ear tags which allow researchers to identify individual bears by sight. Female bears are fitted with a tracking collar to record bear movements. Learn more about Florida bears and FWC bear research on our updated webpage.
Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force Meeting
The quarterly Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force Meeting was held July 14th at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute in St. Petersburg, and was streamed live on YouTube. The Task Force plays an important role in determining strategies to research, monitor, control, and mitigate red tide blooms in Florida. Leading scientists, county, city, and community leaders, and other experts make up the members of the Task Force.
Bay Scallop Rodeo and Restoration
Join FWC biologists at our upcoming Scallop Rodeos and help with bay scallop restoration! Participants may collect up to 200 scallops for FWC biologists to place in restoration cages. The goal of the restoration cages is to protect the scallops from predators and provide a successful spawning event due to their proximity with other scallops. Sign up for the St. Joseph Bay Rodeo set for July 31st, or the St. Andrew's Bay Rodeo set for August 14th.
New on MyFWC.com/Research
We hope you enjoy these articles that have been recently added/updated on our website:
2021 Manatee Mortalities
Red Tide Manatee Mortalities
Annual Rescue Summaries, Manatees
Northeast Florida Blue Crab Fisheries Independent Monitoring
New Publications
Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force Meeting Information
How To Report a Fish Kill
Black Bear Research
Internship Opportunities
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
No comments:
Post a Comment