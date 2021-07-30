The Carrabelle City Commission is seeking bids for the removal of two derelict vessels in the Carrabelle River.
The vessels are the Anthony Diane at 305 Marine St. and the 44’ Sport Fisherman at Sunset Isle Docks.
Derelict vessels are not only safety and navigational hazards but can also dump pollutants like gasoline and diesel fuel into the water.
The city is funding the removal through the state's derelict vessel removal grant program which provides 100% reimbursement for the removal of derelict vessels from public waters of the state.
If you are interested in bidding on the job, bids will be received until 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, August 5th at Carrabelle City Hall.
More information and the bid documents can be obtained from City Administrator Courtney Dempsey by e-mail at administrator@mycarrabelle.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment