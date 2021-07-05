St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

I'm Maxine! I am a 58 pound 3 year old Staffordshire terrier mix. I'm a super goof!! Give me a tennis ball and I'll play all day. I love the water hose and pool so I would be a great companion at the beach or out on the boat! I'm potty trained and great on a leash ! Unfortunately I have been at the shelter for over a year. I have many amazing qualities, My only fault is I can't seem to get along with other dogs and get really defensive when they approach me or my person. I need someone with experience who can help me through my possible encounters with other dogs. Come by the shelter to meet me!!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
