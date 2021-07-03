Saturday, July 3, 2021

Your Ultimate Guide to Apalachicola's Independence Eve Celebration!

It's Time to Celebrate!


july3fireworks.com

Join Us for the Independence Eve Fireworks Celebration
July 3, 2021
6:00 - 10:00 p.m.
Riverfront Park in Downtown Apalachicola


Live Music & Food Trucks


Veterans Tribute & National Anthem  


One of the Top 12 Independence Events in Florida


Winner of a Florida Main Street Award for 
Outstanding Special Event


Apalachicola’s “Independence Eve” Fireworks Celebration is premiere summer tradition that attracts locals and visitors from all over the Forgotten Coast and beyond. 
Admission is FREE, and lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome. 

Weather


Please check our social media pages (see links below) for event updates due to severe weather. At this time there is a chance of scattered thunderstorms during the event hours but we expect the show to go on.

Schedule changes because of storms in the area may occur. We appreciate your understanding. Please be safe and seek shelter in the event of lightning, severe storms, or tornado warnings.

Click here for Apalachicola's hourly weather forecast.
Schedule


6:00 Opening Prayer by Apalachicola Mayor Brenda Ash

  6:05 Apalachicola Blues Authority featuring Bernard Simmons takes the stage

  6:30 The Red, White, & Blue Parade, organized by Franklin’s Promise Coalition and the Crew of the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast, departs from Lafayette Park

  6:50 American Honey performed by Grace Lengacher and Cameron Casey

  7:00 More live music by Apalachicola Blues Authority

  8:20 God Bless America performed by Gordon Adkins

  8:25 Speaker introduction by Rear Admiral (LH) Mark R. Milliken, United States Navy (retired)

  8:30-8:40 The Veterans Tribute given by Rear Admiral Paul Sohl, United States Navy (retired)

  8:40 America the Beautiful performed by Grace Lengacher

  8: 45 Apalachicola Blues Authority back on stage

  9:10 The Star- Spangled Banner performed by Cameron Casey

  9:10 – 9:30 Fireworks!

Press Release


Click here to read our column about the event in this week's edition of The Apalachicola Times. It's full of information to help you enjoy the festivities!


We Care


This is Apalachicola’s first major event since the pandemic. We have hired janitorial staff to sanitize the public restrooms, porta potties, and food court tables and to keep handwashing supplies stocked.
Hand sanitizer stations are placed throughout the event area. Handwashing stations are located near the porta-potty area.
If you see anything that needs attention, please alert the Information Booth.
Vaccines are being offered on site by the health department near Centennial Bank.
Masks are encouraged but not required at the event. 
Please see the CDC's guidance for vaccinated people and How to Protect Yourself & Others if unvaccinated. 
Additional tips on Stopping the Spread of Covid can be found here.

Parking


If you can't find a spot close to Riverfront Park, try Battery Park area or the public parking lot on Market Street near the Veterans Memorial Plaza.


The Independence Eve Celebration is 100% financially supported by businesses, residents, and families from across the Forgotten Coast community and beyond.


Thank You!


Click Here for a List of this Year's Sponsors

Stay up to date by following us on social media!

Our Mission

 
Apalachicola Main Street, Inc. was established in 2011 as part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street networks. Apalachicola Main Street’s mission is to enhance the downtown district of Apalachicola with sound economic development that promotes a sustainable future while preserving the district’s historical significance and commitment to quality of life in our community.
We are committed to preserving and promoting the district's rich contributions to Florida’s diverse historical and cultural heritage
Apalachicola Main Street has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program.
The downtown district is defined as the City Marina at Battery Park to the Scipio Creek boat basin, and from Water Street to 6th Street.
www.DowntownApalachicola.com

at

