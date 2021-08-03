If you are looking for work and have some good people skills, the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce is hiring a Chamber Manager.
The Manager of the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce is a salaried position; The chamber provides services and assistance to its member businesses that are located within the immediate area of the City of Carrabelle.
Applicants should have excellent written and verbal communication skills, must be computer savvy with a working knowledge of Microsoft Word andExcel and know how to use social media such as Facebook and email.
This position requires knowledge of the local business environment, should be able to promote business opportunities to perspective entrepreneurs, and must promote our members and be informed as to the benefits of chamber membership.
It also requires a general knowledge of Franklin County’s tourist opportunities for entertainment, shopping, lodging and and dining.
This is a salaried position and pays between $28,000 - $32,000.00 annually.
If you would like to apply, you can do so directly from the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
