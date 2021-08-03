The Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County will host its annual sizzler 5k and 1 mile run this Saturday on St. George Island.
The cost is 30 dollars to take part in the 5K; it's only 25 dollars if you are military.
For that you get to take part in the race, plus you get a 2 and a half liter dry bag and a ticket for a BBQ sandwich at the race after party.
The money raised through the event helps the Elder Care Community Council feed over 100 people lunch 5 days a week in Franklin County and bridge the gaps in services to elders.
You can get tickets today on Eventbrite under ECCC Sizzler or register in-person beginning at 4 pm on Saturday, August 7th at Mango Mikes on SGI.
The group is also holding an On Line Auction starting August 5th.
To donate items for the auction, text Bonnie Kellogg at 850-509-5009.
Auction goes live on August 5 at noon through August 9 at 10 pm.
